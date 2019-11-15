6 Houston spots for cheap late-night eats

HOUSTON – Looking for good places to curb those post-club cravings? If you’re tired of Whataburger or just want a place where you can sit and eat with your friends because you’re still not ready to go home, these Houston faves are open late.

1. House of Pies (All Locations)

What night owls say: "House of Pies is THE late night spot, so if you're expecting to come to an empty place at 12 or 1 in the morning, you'll be surprised to see just how busy they are. The food is homey and comforting, as well as the building itself. I've been here on multiple occasions...Overall, I've had no problems with this place and will continue coming back for a late night snack." – Hailey P.

Hours: 24/7

Where: Multiple locations

Link: www.houseofpies.com

2. The Burger Joint

