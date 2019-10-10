10 Houston patio bars to enjoy the cooler temps

HOUSTON – In Houston, 85 degrees with no humidity is equivalent to fall weather -- and it's GLORIOUS. So, throw on your sweaters and boots. We've rounded up (in no particular order) 10 of the best patio bars in Houston to enjoy the *slightly* cooler temperatures.

1. Tikila’s

Helpful review: “Accidentally stumbled onto this place, and it was a PLEASANT find! It’s perfect for date night, the courtyard/patio area has these fun beds & perfect lighting for drinks & conversation. The side/entrance has these cool swings & the lighting is low & romantic. The inside it just as dope, and the drinks were good.” - Andrea R.

Go for: Tiki vibes

Address: 2708 N. Shepherd Dr., Houston, TX 77008

Website: www.instagram.com/tikilasintheheights

2. Truck Yard

The lights at night are big and bright 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 deep in the heart of Houston! 🍻 📸: @bryankyle90 Posted by Truck Yard Houston on Friday, May 10, 2019

Helpful review: “Went on a Saturday night and found seating easily despite being packed. Can sit in old trucks and has multiple levels, but all exposed to live music...Most unique bar I’ve been to in Houston. Decor was unique, and included a karaoke connex box you could reserve, ping pong table (outside), and cornhole (outside). Small ferris wheel you can ride only if you buy the special drink. Super fun!” - Rachel R.

Go for: Truck decor and Ferris wheel

Address: 2118 Lamar St., Houston, TX 77003

Website: www.truckyardhouston.com

3. Wicklow Heights

Helpful review: “One of my favorite bars in Htown and the BEST patio bar I know. Great place to take friends, meet a date, or even go alone; the crowd and staff are very chill & welcoming (bonus: the patio is dog-friendly, so there are usually pooches to pet!)… Events are frequent and interesting. I love bingo night here.” - Haley A.

Go for: Regular rotating events

Address: 1027 W. 19th St. Houston, TX 77008

Website: www.wicklowheights.com

4. Secret Garden

Helpful review: “Wow, what a quaint gorgeous outdoor garden that really did feel “secret” - tucked out the back side of Bravery Chef Hall. The custom glass greenhouse that houses the bar is so unique and beautifully decorated with flowers. Feels very European. Several bar seats are available and there are a decent amount of tables/chairs out on the patio as well…Now that it’s getting to be patio weather in Htown, can’t wait to come back, order food from one of the 5 restaurant concepts inside Bravery Chef Hall, and take it outside to enjoy with a coffee or cocktail in this secret garden!” - Nat W.

Go for: Greenhouse and Bravery Chef Hall

Address: 409 Travis St. Ste. A Houston, TX 77002

Website: www.facebook.com/secretgardenhtx

5. NettBar

Helpful review: “NettBar is a restored bungalow building complete with a large patio with games -- giant four square, giant Jenga, a bocce ball court, seating, heat lamps... there’s even a fenced in dog courtyard. I appreciate how they have dog etiquette signs for inconsiderate (or simply clueless) dog parents. They don’t have food, but they do have free popcorn and a rotating list of food trucks (schedule posted on their Facebook page). They also have Tuesday running club and steak night. Speaking of complimentary, they offer free blankets for those chilly nights. Plenty of TVs, train shots, cool bartenders. I’m a fan.” - Farrah A.

Go for: Fenced in dog area, games and watching sports

Address: 4504 Nett St., Houston, TX 77007

Website: www.nettbarhouston.com

6. Cottonwood

Hanging out on the patio is much better with a beer in hand 🍺 Check out the #views from our front patio on this fine Tuesday evening 🌇 Posted by Cottonwood Houston on Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Helpful review: “One of my favorite places in town. A really attractive patio, especially at night when the weather’s nice. Good place to meet people, or find a corner to yourself. The beer selection is really solid, and the cocktails are pretty tasty, too. The food is generally pretty good, especially their brunch menu. Live music on some nights plays as much a part in your night as you want it to, as it’s never too loud and generally pleasant.” - Andrew G.

Go for: Live music

Address: 3422 N. Shepherd Dr., Houston, TX 77018

Website: www.cottonwoodhouston.com

7. Axelrad​​​​​​​

Helpful review: “I love this space because somehow you can always find a place to sit, either bench or hammock, and there are dogs everywhere!! Beer selection is good, with price range typically between $5-8. Bands play here a lot, which is fun. Pizza place attached to it is good and has huge slices, just have to wait 20-30 min on the weekend. Also have food trucks that serve awesome stuff!” - Lauren K.

Go for: Beer and hammocks

Address: 1517 Alabama St, Houston, TX 77004​​​​​​​

Website: www.axelradbeergarden.com

8. Wooster’s Garden

Secret's out... our Word of Mouth is delish. #gin #bourbon #raspberry #blackberry #habañero #vinegar #lime Posted by Wooster's Garden on Thursday, January 9, 2020

Helpful review: “This is a great bar off the beaten path in Midtown - it is very chill and attracts an older crowd of young adults than some of the more club-y bars in Midtown proper. All bars have their place, but Wooster’s is great if you are looking for a handcrafted cocktail from a giant menu - there is definitely something for everyone here and enough variety that you can come many times and still not have tried everything. They have a great indoor space with lots of tables and an equally sprawling outdoor patio - come in the fall/winter and enjoy their table-side fire pits!” - Cynthia V.

Go for: Craft cocktails and table side fire pits

Address: 3315 Milam St, Houston, TX 77006​​​​​​

Website: www.woostersgarden.com

9. Kirby Ice House

Helpful review: “Fun, laid-back, backyard atmosphere, always really busy on the weekends, but never overly crowded if you sit out in the patio furniture (Adirondack chairs, picnic tables) way in the back. The food trucks vary but are always delicious. There are something like 100 beers on tap, many of which are seasonal and change periodically. Not the best wine selection; a few staple cocktails on tap (Moscow mule, old fashioned, sangria, etc). Seating inside and out has a lot of different options - high tables, cushioned seats, sofas, lawn chairs, etc.” - Taylor W.

Go for: Expansive patio and 22 & up crowd

Address: 3333 Eastside St, Houston, TX 77098

Website: www.kirbyicehouse.com

10. Social Beer Garden​​​​​​​

Helpful review: “First off this place is super cool and so big. They have two floors, bottom floor has club music but it’s not so loud that you can’t talk to other people, second floor has different music with pool tables, ping pong table, darts and other little arcade games. The outside patio has hammocks, cornhole, picnic tables, music it’s such a nice environment. Would definitely come back.” - ibdaly

Go for: Variety in activities

Address: 3101 San Jacinto St, Houston, TX 77004

Website: www.socialbeergardenhtx.com

You and your bestie deciding what to wear to the patio bar: