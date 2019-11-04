5 Houston spots to watch movies outside

HOUSTON – Ever wish you could turn back time to the days when drive-in theaters were a thing or cozy up with someone special under the stars and watch a movie? Wish granted. We've found the best places to enjoy a flick in the fresh air.

1. Showboat Drive-In

What moviegoers say: "I have been coming to this place since 2014, and truly enjoy every visit. The staff is courteous and there is a good amount of snacks available at the concession stand. You get 2 movies for the price of one and the food is very fairly priced. Note that the concession stand does close 15 minutes after the second film begins. They also have staff that stays after the second film ends to make sure they can assist anyone who's car battery might have died. I love this place as both a date night destination and a family movie night. Definitely recommend!" – Elissa A.

Where: 22422 Farm to Market 2920, Hockley, TX 77447 Link: www.theshowboatdrivein.com

2. Levy Park Family Movie Night

Join us this month to watch Solo: A Star Wars Story and enjoy Levy Park’s Movie Night, hosted by Texas Children’s... Posted by Levy Park Houston on Wednesday, August 7, 2019

What moviegoers say: "They offer all kinds of free events like yoga and movies in park. The bathrooms are always clean. There are food trucks parked alongside and think they're building two small restaurants on each outer corner. Only downside: word has gotten out so it can get crowded at peak times which also means parking can be a pain." – Kim-Anh P.

Where: 3801 Eastside St, Houston, TX 77098 Link: www.levyparkhouston.org

3. Rooftop Cinema Club

Photo courtesy of Rooftop Cinema Club

What moviegoers say: "This was a good experience. From ordering the ticket, checking in, getting seats, and leaving for the night, everything was coordinated and easy...The earphones were comfortable and loud with great bass. That 10 minute intermission was NECESSARY. The lawn chair was low and thin so it did do a number of my perky derriere. Nonetheless, it was a great time had by all. I love that the action happens after sunset and there was a nice breeze! I highly recommend experiencing this as it's nothing like Houston has seen. Rule of thumb: get there 30 minutes early and save yourself hassle worth finding a seat. People place their headphones on the back of the chair to reserve and there were many who don't realize this practice was followed. Good Dog Houston has a great tofu dog! Try it out!" – Kenneth G.

Where: 1700 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056 Link: www.rooftopcinemaclub.com

4. Screen on the Green

What moviegoers say: "I have always liked Discovery Green. However, I just went to one of their IKEA Movie showings last weekend and was prompted to write a review. I saw E.T. on the big screen for free!! The lights of the downtown buildings were an awesome backdrop. And the croaking frogs in the little lagoon really set it off. I enjoyed myself...This is a very special place in the heart of Downtown and should not be missed!" – Leila J.

Where: Discovery Green Conservancy, 1500 McKinney Houston, TX 77010 Link: www.discoverygreen.com

5. Saengerfest Park

Stay tuned for the release of our 2019 Movie and Music Nite on the Strand Lineup! We are excited for some free family... Posted by Saengerfest Park on Tuesday, February 12, 2019

What moviegoers say: "This is a fun place for family and friends to hang out. It's smack dab in the middle of downtown strand. Some might say the heart of downtown. It's a happening place when their is a live band, festivals, and during the summer time. They also host fun movie nights free for everyone." – Genesis G.

Where: 2302 Strand St, Galveston, TX 77550 Link: www.galveston.com/saengerfestpark

