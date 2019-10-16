5 dog-friendly restaurants your furry family will love

HOUSTON – It's sweater weather season, which is a great time to dine outside. Looking for a spot in Houston where you can grab a bite to eat with your canine companion? Here's a list of places locals love to visit with their pups.

1. Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar

Dog-approved review: "If you like dogs, this is your place. Dog friendly patio, dog paw prints and pictures everywhere and they even have a menu just for the dogs! If you don't like dogs, shame on you and I suppose you could sit inside. The menu is super diverse; I'll need several visits to try everything I want. The food is really good…Service was friendly and personable." - Chris Y.

Address: 20030 Northwest Fwy., Houston, TX 77065

Link: www.lazydogrestaurants.com/locations/cypress-tx

2. Barnaby’s Cafe

Dog-approved review: “One of my favorite spots when the weather is nice, the dogs wanna come out to play, and just want a simple meal with a fun city atmosphere. cobb salad is huge. not to mention their sandwiches are great and fries are like mountains.” - Mike Z.

Address: 604 Fairview St., Houston, TX 77006

Link: www.barnabyscafe.com

3. Nobi Public House

Find a patio somewhere and enjoy this beautiful weather! 😎 Posted by Nobi Public House on Friday, March 22, 2019

Dog-approved review: "Great place. Great food. Great service. Superb vegetarian options. First off they don't just allow dogs on the patio, they have a water bowl which they specifically refill for every new customer that comes in. The guy who brought us the food also brought out a couple of chicken treats for the pups. You treat our pups that well and you easily win us over. Second the food is delicious…Great option period." - David Z.

Address: 241 E. NASA Pkwy., Webster, TX 77598

Link: www.nobipub.com

4. Flying Saucer

Dog-approved review: "If you love beer and beer related food this place is your Mecca. It's such a great place to just sit and hang out with your friends and grab a quick bite to eat and a few beers…Oh! and if you are a dog lover --- you can have your dog out on the patio/open area as long as they're pretty chill. We bring our pug out for lunches on the weekends. One of my favorite places in Sugar Land Town Center!" - Jacqueline L.

Address: 15929 City Walk, Sugar Land, TX 77479

Link: www.beerknurd.com/locations/sugar-land-flying-saucer

5. The Goose’s Acre

Dog-approved review: "We took our dogs and sat on the patio. Corned beef and cabbage was excellent! Husband had a Reuben and loved it too. Mango margarita and cold beer just made it even better! Service was awesome, they even brought a water bowl for our dogs. Absolutely going again!" - Rebecca M.

Address: 21 Waterway Ave #140, The Woodlands, TX 77380

Link: www.thegoosesacre.com

When you ask your pup if they want to go on a date: