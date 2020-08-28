7 Houston-area restaurants with Louisiana roots you can support right now

HOUSTON – If you’re looking for ways to show your support to the Louisiana community, a good option is dining-in or ordering from local restaurants with roots in the areas impacted by Hurricane Laura.
Satisfy your Cajun and Creole cravings while supporting those who grew up in the affected Bayou State and who may still have family there.
Here are seven Houston-area restaurants with Louisiana roots you can support right now:
Abe’s Cajun Market & Café
This family-owned and operated business, with roots in Lake Charles, has been serving authentic Cajun cuisine and specialty meats to Clear Lake area residents since 2001.
You can dine-in and enjoy traditional Cajun dishes like its crawfish Étouffée and catfish po’boys, or pick up some of its packaged Louisiana-style meals to cook at home.
Address: 1080 Clear Lake City Boulevard D
Phone: (281) 480-2237
Bourbon St. Daiquiris
This establishment with New Orleans roots serves authentic Crescent City daiquiris and food at its four Houston-area locations.
Daiquiri flavors include hypnotic, octane and purple passion. Menu options include Bourbon platter with crawfish, yakamien and hot sausage po’boys.
Calliope’s Seafood & Po-Boys
With roots in south Louisiana, Calliope’s Po-Boys brings the New Orleans flavor to Houston at its two locations.
Dishes include gumbo, boiled turkey necks and fried soft-shell crab po’boys. The eatery also serves daiquiris.
Credeur’s Cajun Cookin
This cafeteria-style restaurant in Pasadena is owned and operated by a Lake Charles native family.
The joint serves up crawfish pistolettes, Boudin balls and burgers, catfish court bouillion, among many other Cajun and Creole delights.
Address: 6915 Spencer Highway, Pasadena
Phone: (281) 930-7268
Boudin burgers for everyone, please! 🍔 this little burger has become a customer favorite. If you don’t know, find out why on your next visit! #credeurscajuncookin #credeurscc #credeurscajun #louisianahomecooking #fromourfamilytoyours #pasadena #deerpark #houston #boudin #burger
Go Cajun Subs
Go Cajun Subs brings a little bit of Bourbon Street to The Woodlands. It specializes in handcrafted subs like its smoked pepper-jack Boudin sub, made with slow-smoked links and Boudin infused with pepper-jack cheese on Gambino bread, per its website.
Address: 1027 Sawdust Road #375, Spring
Phone: (281) 771-3942
Can you taste it? 😋 ___ One of our top selling subs is the #blackenedshrimp ! Get it fully dressed with our famous #creolesauce ! We OPEN at 11AM! See you soon. . . . #happymonday #subs #woodlandstx #springtx #lunchtime #dinnertime #august2020 #louisiana #creole #cajun #cajunshrimp #cajuncooking #yummy #letseat #delicious #smallbiz #redbeansandrice #boudin
The Original Ragin’ Cajun
We couldn’t leave out one of Houston’s iconic Cajun restaurants. For 46 years, Ragin’ Cajun has been serving authentic Louisiana cuisine to Bayou City residents.
Address: 4302 Richmond Avenue
Phone: (713) 623-6321
Verna Mae’s
Verna Mae’s is family-owned and operated by New Orleans natives. It offers southern Lousiana comfort food like its Bourbon St. nachos, fried catfish and muffaletta po’boys.
Address: 16010 West Road
Phone: (832) 674-4976
Verna Mae's - Po-Boys, Seafood & More Family owned and operated by New Orleans natives. Named in honor of our family Matriarch, Verna Mae. We offer a veriety of New Orleans style * Po-Boys (made on Gambinos Po-Boy bread, (lightly toasted on the outside, light and fluffy on the inside)! * Seafood, fried, grilled or blackened in our own batters and seasonings! * More, south Louisiana style homestyle comfort food, seafood and chicken & sausage gumbos, shrimp and crawfish ettouffe, red beans & rice, bread pudding, beignet bites and so much more!
Know of any other food joints we should add to our list? Comment them below.