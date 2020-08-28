7 Houston-area restaurants with Louisiana roots you can support right now

HOUSTON – If you’re looking for ways to show your support to the Louisiana community, a good option is dining-in or ordering from local restaurants with roots in the areas impacted by Hurricane Laura.

Satisfy your Cajun and Creole cravings while supporting those who grew up in the affected Bayou State and who may still have family there.

Here are seven Houston-area restaurants with Louisiana roots you can support right now:

This family-owned and operated business, with roots in Lake Charles, has been serving authentic Cajun cuisine and specialty meats to Clear Lake area residents since 2001.

You can dine-in and enjoy traditional Cajun dishes like its crawfish Étouffée and catfish po’boys, or pick up some of its packaged Louisiana-style meals to cook at home.

Address: 1080 Clear Lake City Boulevard D

Phone: (281) 480-2237

This establishment with New Orleans roots serves authentic Crescent City daiquiris and food at its four Houston-area locations.

Daiquiri flavors include hypnotic, octane and purple passion. Menu options include Bourbon platter with crawfish, yakamien and hot sausage po’boys.

With roots in south Louisiana, Calliope’s Po-Boys brings the New Orleans flavor to Houston at its two locations.

Dishes include gumbo, boiled turkey necks and fried soft-shell crab po’boys. The eatery also serves daiquiris.

This cafeteria-style restaurant in Pasadena is owned and operated by a Lake Charles native family.

The joint serves up crawfish pistolettes, Boudin balls and burgers, catfish court bouillion, among many other Cajun and Creole delights.

Address: 6915 Spencer Highway, Pasadena

Phone: (281) 930-7268

Go Cajun Subs brings a little bit of Bourbon Street to The Woodlands. It specializes in handcrafted subs like its smoked pepper-jack Boudin sub, made with slow-smoked links and Boudin infused with pepper-jack cheese on Gambino bread, per its website.

Address: 1027 Sawdust Road #375, Spring

Phone: (281) 771-3942

We couldn’t leave out one of Houston’s iconic Cajun restaurants. For 46 years, Ragin’ Cajun has been serving authentic Louisiana cuisine to Bayou City residents.

Address: 4302 Richmond Avenue

Phone: (713) 623-6321

Verna Mae’s is family-owned and operated by New Orleans natives. It offers southern Lousiana comfort food like its Bourbon St. nachos, fried catfish and muffaletta po’boys.

Address: 16010 West Road

Phone: (832) 674-4976

Know of any other food joints we should add to our list? Comment them below.