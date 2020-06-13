10 local snow cone spots to try this summer
Whether you’re trying to beat the heat or just craving a sweet and refreshing treat, a snow cone will fix both of those issues.
Find your local summer snow cone spot or chase one of these trucks around the city.
Here are 10 Houston-area snow cone spots to try this summer:
Bahama Mama’s
24811 Westheimer Parkway, Katy, Texas
A family favorite in Katy for the past 28 summers.
Bebidas Houston
2606 Edloe St, Houston, Texas
Bebidas snow cones are made with all-natural organic syrups.
Friohana
103 Sabine St, Houston, Texas
Friohana offers natural Hawaiian-style shaved ice in the heart of Houston.
Gabby’s Snow Cones
1318 Avenue H, Rosenberg, Texas
With a selection of traditional snowcones, mangonadas, and more, you’re guaranteed to make regular trips to Gabby’s this summer in order to try it all.
Ice Paradise
9519 Westheimer Road, Houston, Texas
Here you can get a New Orleans-style snowball without the out-of-state road trip.
SnoDreamz
11320 Fondren Road, Houston, Texas and 3402 Scott St, Houston, Texas
Tasty snacks such as boudin, Cheeto pie, and corn in a cup are also included on the menu.
Snow Bombs
20311 Champion Forest Drive, Spring, Texas
Though primarily located at Champions Forest HEB, this snowmobile ventures out sometimes. Keep an eye on its Facebook for location updates.
Texas Sno
3130 Katy Hockley Cut Off Road, Katy, Texas
Texas Sno’s ingredients all come from New Orleans in order to offer guests the most authentic New Orleans-style snowball.
Tutti Treats
2829 Chimney Rock Road, Houston, Texas
Tutti Treats also offers Sno-Daiquiris.
Unicorn Snow Cones Gourmet Shaved Ice
10502 Westview Drive, Houston, Texas
Unicorn Snow Cones prides itself on using quality ingredients. Snow cones are made with 100% real cane sugar, no corn syrup or preservatives, and are gluten-free.
