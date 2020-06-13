10 local snow cone spots to try this summer

Whether you’re trying to beat the heat or just craving a sweet and refreshing treat, a snow cone will fix both of those issues.

Find your local summer snow cone spot or chase one of these trucks around the city.

Here are 10 Houston-area snow cone spots to try this summer:

Bahama Mama’s

24811 Westheimer Parkway, Katy, Texas

A family favorite in Katy for the past 28 summers.

Bebidas Houston

2606 Edloe St, Houston, Texas

Bebidas snow cones are made with all-natural organic syrups.

Friohana

103 Sabine St, Houston, Texas

Friohana offers natural Hawaiian-style shaved ice in the heart of Houston.

Gabby’s Snow Cones

1318 Avenue H, Rosenberg, Texas

With a selection of traditional snowcones, mangonadas, and more, you’re guaranteed to make regular trips to Gabby’s this summer in order to try it all.

Ice Paradise

9519 Westheimer Road, Houston, Texas

Here you can get a New Orleans-style snowball without the out-of-state road trip.

SnoDreamz

11320 Fondren Road, Houston, Texas and 3402 Scott St, Houston, Texas

Tasty snacks such as boudin, Cheeto pie, and corn in a cup are also included on the menu.

Snow Bombs

20311 Champion Forest Drive, Spring, Texas

Though primarily located at Champions Forest HEB, this snowmobile ventures out sometimes. Keep an eye on its Facebook for location updates.

Texas Sno

3130 Katy Hockley Cut Off Road, Katy, Texas

Texas Sno’s ingredients all come from New Orleans in order to offer guests the most authentic New Orleans-style snowball.

Tutti Treats

2829 Chimney Rock Road, Houston, Texas

Tutti Treats also offers Sno-Daiquiris.

Unicorn Snow Cones Gourmet Shaved Ice

10502 Westview Drive, Houston, Texas

Unicorn Snow Cones prides itself on using quality ingredients. Snow cones are made with 100% real cane sugar, no corn syrup or preservatives, and are gluten-free.