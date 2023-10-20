Dewberry Farm: The frightfully fun, family-friendly Halloween attraction that will scare but won’t scar your children

I love haunted houses and thoroughly enjoy being scared. But I realize that most of the attractions I enjoy are a bit too much for the younger crowd. My 10-year-old son loves being scared but isn’t quite ready for the big leagues of haunted houses.

So, I wanted to find him a place that could frighten him but not scar him for years to come. After doing a bit of research I discovered that Dewberry Farm was the ideal choice. Dewberry Farm is the perfect place to spend an entire day doing family activities. Once the sun goes down, it’s time for “BOOriffic Nights.” From haunted trails to axe throwing to jack-o-lanterns, this place will keep you and the family busy.

Let’s get into some details:

Location: 7705 FM 362, Brookshire, TX 77423. Located about 45-50 minutes from downtown Houston. Head west on I-10 and you will be there before you know it. There is free parking on site.

Price: Fall Festival General Admission is $34.95 and Senior Citizen Admission is $31.95. I suggest buying tickets in advance. Some weekends will get sold out.

Attractions: While Dewberry Farm has a robust list of activities to do, we will be focusing on Halloween themed attractions. Take a walk down the “Haunted Hollow’s Trail of Terror.” Try out your axe throwing skills with the “Crystal Lake Axe Throwing.” The younger crowd will certainly enjoy “Carved Jack-O-Lanters”, “Candy Monster Land” and “Family Halloween Movies.”

Schedule: Dewberry Farm is open Fridays 5:00pm - 11:00pm, Saturdays 10:00am - 11:00pm and Sundays 10:00am - 10:00pm. The “BOOriffic Nights” are on Friday, Saturday and Sundays starting at 7:00pm.

Get our Things to Do newsletter, a preview of events and activities assembled by the KPRC 2 Digital Team and delivered to your inbox each week. Email Address Subscribe to our Things to Do Newsletter

During the daytime, my family and I had a great time with the corn maze, playgrounds, slides and, of course, funnel cakes. I decided to skip the axe throwing this time. We were able to take advantage of two photo op areas. One of them transports you straight into a Stranger Things living room while the other has a giant hand coming out of the wall to grasp you. I thought both of these were well done. My son and niece both enjoyed taking pictures here.

Dewberry Farms (KPRC 2)

The spooky time doesn’t start until the sun sets. As soon as it was dark, we headed towards the back of the farm to discover what creepy surprises awaited us.

The first sign that you are getting close to the haunted trail is the giant light up displays. These giant displays are themed around Halloween and provide more photo opportunities if that’s what you’re into.

Dewberry Farm (KPRC 2)

Past these displays you must hop onto a tractor that takes you to the outskirts of the woods. After a short tractor ride, we got dropped off on a dirt road. Here is where you will find an amazing display of jack-o-lanterns. We were really impressed that they had everything from Kiss to the Avengers.

Dewberry Farm (KPRC 2)

Near the end of this road, just before the trees, is a giant light-up spider signaling you are close to the spooky trails. You will know you are there when you see the big “Sleepy Hollow” sign.

Dewberry Farms (KPRC 2)

This pathway is where you will spend most of your time waiting. Horror icons such as Chucky, Jigsaw and Ghostface show up here in the form of huge light-up decorations. Finally, after you make your way to the front of the queue you will be told the rules and allowed entrance into the attraction.

I don’t want to give away too much of what is on the trail, but it follows a very generic formula. Walk a small distance and look at all this spooky stuff. Walk another small distance and look at all this other spooky stuff. Occasionally, there will be an actor ready to pop out to scare you but for the most part it’s pretty chill. The atmosphere was nice though. Dark, eerie woods with the occasional spots of odd colored lighting and creepy music with infrequent screams off in the distance.

Adults will most likely not be scared. Children will vary but some might find this unsettling.

If you are already planning a family day at Dewberry Farm for family activities than I suggest staying for late-night festivities. I’m not sure it’s worth the drive and cost of entry if you’re just wanting to do the “Sleepy Hollow’s Trail of Terror.”

Scotty is a director on the KPRC 2 team who’s not afraid to take on scary spots. Where do you recommend he go next? Let us know in the comments below.