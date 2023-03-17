52º

WEATHER ALERT

Features

A guide to spring in Houston and beyond: 24+ ideas to get your spring planning started

Wonder at the miracle of spring and so much more

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Tags: Things to do
File image of tulips (Pixabay)

Spring is around the corner (the official first day of spring is March 20) and whether you’re dreaming of bluebonnets or sun-soaked beaches, it’s time to make your plans. Here are some suggestions for how to participate in beloved springtime traditions and take advantage of the season’s oh-so-agreeable temperatures.

  • 🌼 Enter a world of wildflowers at one of these seven Texas flower fields.
  • 🌳 Channel your inner Tarzan and tackle an aerial ropes course at an adventure park in the Houston area.
  • 🍓Make a foray into the fields and pluck your own produce. Here are 14 farms where you can pick your own fruits and veggies in the Houston area.
Strawberries (KPRC 2/Canva)
2014 Houston Art Car Parade (Photos by Morris Malakoff, Images provided by Orange Show Center for Visionary Art)
McGovern Centennial Gardens (Pixabay)
  • 💖 Slip away on a romantic staycation. There are plenty of romantic retreats to escape to here in Houston, whether you have your hearts set on an Instagram-perfect love-a-thon overflowing with champagne and rose petals or you simply want to embrace downtime and decompress. We recommend these luxe Houston hotels.
  • 🦥 Get up close and personal with adorable, extraordinary animals with these wild Houston-area experiences.
  • 🌈 Forget your troubles! Soothe your soul, pamper your problems away at one of these Texas destination spas.
  • 🧳Escape the city on a quick getaway. To inspire your wanderlust, here are eight one-tank trips from Houston that require fewer than four hours on the road.
  • 🚤Set sail! For those with nautical inclinations but no ship to call their own, here are eight Houston-area boats – from a pontoon to a yacht – offering daytime and evening sightseeing tours, and dinner and dancing cruises.
  • 🚂Take Texas by train on one of these historic sightseeing tours.
Texas State Railroad (Image courtesy of Texas State Railroad)

We want to see your stunning spring pics! 📸 Share your best spring pics with us at Click2Pins and we may share your photos online or on television during our newscasts.

Hans Richter
Mar 10, 2023
0
Houston

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team in 2019. When she’s not hard at work in the KPRC 2 newsroom, you can find Bri drinking away her hard earned wages at JuiceLand, running around Hermann Park, listening to crime podcasts or ransacking the magazine stand at Barnes & Noble.

email

twitter