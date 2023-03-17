A guide to spring in Houston and beyond: 24+ ideas to get your spring planning started

Spring is around the corner (the official first day of spring is March 20) and whether you’re dreaming of bluebonnets or sun-soaked beaches, it’s time to make your plans. Here are some suggestions for how to participate in beloved springtime traditions and take advantage of the season’s oh-so-agreeable temperatures.
- 🌼 Enter a world of wildflowers at one of these seven Texas flower fields.
- 🌳 Channel your inner Tarzan and tackle an aerial ropes course at an adventure park in the Houston area.
- 🍓Make a foray into the fields and pluck your own produce. Here are 14 farms where you can pick your own fruits and veggies in the Houston area.
- ☕Explore Montrose, one of the city’s most charming and walkable neighborhoods, without breaking the bank. These 15 essential Montrose experiences are less than $15.
- 🖼️ Absorb the art in Houston’s Museum District and beyond. Here are 21 works of art in Houston you shouldn’t miss.
- 🦞 Feast on a big ol’ pile of mudbugs. Here are the 10 best places to get them, according to locals.
- 🚗 Rev up at the Art Car Parade.
- 🌅 Cross the causeway for a weekend getaway to Galveston.
- ⚓Explore coastal history. From a 19th-century ship meticulously restored to a late 20th-century oil rig retrofitted as a museum, these attractions tell a story of the Houston area’s relationship with the ocean.
- 🏊♀️ While away a weekend at one of these family-friendly Texas resorts.
- 🦋 Meander through the Houston Museum of Natural Science’s newly renovated Cockrell Butterfly Center.
- 🌷Get your floral fix at one of Houston’s stunning show gardens.
- 💖 Slip away on a romantic staycation. There are plenty of romantic retreats to escape to here in Houston, whether you have your hearts set on an Instagram-perfect love-a-thon overflowing with champagne and rose petals or you simply want to embrace downtime and decompress. We recommend these luxe Houston hotels.
- 🦥 Get up close and personal with adorable, extraordinary animals with these wild Houston-area experiences.
- 🌈 Forget your troubles! Soothe your soul, pamper your problems away at one of these Texas destination spas.
- 🧳Escape the city on a quick getaway. To inspire your wanderlust, here are eight one-tank trips from Houston that require fewer than four hours on the road.
- 🚤Set sail! For those with nautical inclinations but no ship to call their own, here are eight Houston-area boats – from a pontoon to a yacht – offering daytime and evening sightseeing tours, and dinner and dancing cruises.
- 🚂Take Texas by train on one of these historic sightseeing tours.
- 📖 Get lost in the stacks at one of Houston’s independent bookstores.
- 🚀 Explore Houston’s best space and aviation attractions.
- 🎣 Kick back on Lake Conroe.
- 🍿 Motor to the movies for some retro drive-in fun.
- 🥾 Lace up your boots and hit the trails! Here are 10 gorgeous Texas hiking trails for your consideration.
- 🗺️ Consider driving miles and miles of miles and miles on a West Texas road trip.
We want to see your stunning spring pics! 📸 Share your best spring pics with us at Click2Pins and we may share your photos online or on television during our newscasts.