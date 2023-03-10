The Chainsmokers, rabbit show and more: Inside the Houston Rodeo on March 10

HOUSTON – It’s FRI-YAY! If you’re headed out to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo today you’re in for a treat! Here’s a lineup of fun if you’re planning to go out to NRG.

Here’s what you can expect to enjoy at today’s Houston Rodeo lineup.

Events throughout the day:

8:00 a.m. - British & Continental Scramble Heifer Show, NRG Center - Main Arena

8:00 a.m. - Horse Show: AQHA Calf Roping and Team Roping, NRG Arena

9:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

9:00 a.m. - AGVENTURE, presented by Oxy NRG Center

9:00 a.m. - Farming Simulator Experience, Presented by Giants Software NRG Center

9:00 a.m. - Petting Zoo The Junction

9:30 a.m. - Open Breeding Rabbit Show A, NRG Arena - Hall B

10:00 a.m. - Junior Breeding Heifer Show : Wave 2 (East - Hereford, Angus, Polled Hereford, Red Angus), NRG Center - Main Arena

10:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

10:00 a.m. - Born to Buck® presented by Oxy The Junction

10:00 a.m. - Fun on the Farm The Junction

10:00 a.m. - Shopping & Dining NRG Arena, NRG Center & NRG Park

10:00 a.m. - Coca Cola Icehouse Outside NRG Stadium, East Side

10:00 a.m. - Miller Time Bar

11:00 a.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

11:00 a.m. - Extreme Dogs The Junction

11:00 a.m. - Family Entertainment (hourly, ends 7 p.m.) The Junction

11:00 a.m. - The Junction Carnival (closes at midnight) The Junction

11:30 a.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

11:30 a.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

11:30 a.m. - Rodeo Read Along (11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m.),NRG Center

12:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

12:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

12:00 p.m. - Junior Market Lamb & Goat Auction, NRG Arena Sales Pavilion

12:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

1:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

1:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs The Junction

1:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

1:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

2:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

2:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

2:00 p.m. - Live Music: Dawson DeBord and Southpaw, Carruth Plaza, Main Stage

2:00 p.m. - Champion Wine Garden, Presented by Frost Bank Champion Wine Garden

3:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

3:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

4:00 p.m. - Carnival (closes at midnight) NRG Park

4:00 p.m. - Live Music: Shane Jenkins Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage

4:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

4:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

4:00 p.m. - Carnival (closes at midnight), NRG Park

4:00 p.m. - Junior Market Poultry Champion Selection, NRG Center – East Arena

4:30 p.m. - Extreme Dogs The Junction

4:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

5:00 p.m. - Live Music: Blake Harlow, Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage

5:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

5:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

5:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

6:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

6:00 p.m. - Extreme Dogs The Junction

6:00 p.m. - Live Music: Brian Black, Carruth Plaza, Main Stage

6:00 p.m. - Milking Parlour Demonstrations NRG Center

6:30 p.m. - Pig Races, sponsored by HEYDUDE The Junction

6:45 p.m. - Super Series IV, Round 2, followed by The Chainsmokers in concert NRG Stadium

7:00 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’, presented by H-E-B The Junction

7:30 p.m. -Hypnotist: Dale K., The Junction

9:00 p.m. - The Chainsmokers, NRG Stadium

10:15 p.m. - Live Music: Darrin Morris Band, NRG Park

