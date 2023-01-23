51º

KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Fruit Loop, a pup who loves to follow her nose

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Two-year-old Fruit Loop is as sweet as the cereal itself.

Fruit Loop, a Husky and Australian Shepard Mix, came to Houston Humane Society as a cruelty case back in August 2022, according to volunteers.

She is well-trained with tricks up her sleeve, and can do well in a home with kids and/or other dogs. However, she prefers relaxed, quiet environments and chilling with her peeps.

One thing she likes doing the most is long, leisurely walks, where she’s allowed to stop and smell absolutely everything possible!

Throughout January, Fruit Loop and other large dogs (40-plus pounds) can be adopted for $23. With her light-colored eyes, she is sure to capture anyone’s heart.

Meet Fruit Loop at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Fruit Loop into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

See list of adoptable animals from the Houston Humane Society here.

