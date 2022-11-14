KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Binx, the luckiest ‘mini panther’

Looking for a mini-panther to add to your family? Look no further than Binx!

Binx, a domestic shorthair, has been with the Houston Humane Society since September. He loves attention, and cuddles and is food-motivated--meaning he’ll do anything for treats!

If you’re thinking of adding a cat like Binx to your family, make sure to bring him some goodies.

Volunteers say Binx is a great cat to teach tricks to as he is food-motivated.

Meet Binx at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Binx into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

