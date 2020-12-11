Inside McDonald’s 11 days of holiday mobile app deals: What you can get for free

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – What a better way to spread Christmas cheer with McDonald’s bringing special holiday freebies.

The fast food chain announced in a press release starting Dec. 14 through Dec. 24, Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph, Buddy the Elf and many other special characters will make a popping appearance in one of the 10 offers exclusively available through the McDonalds app.

11 different Holiday deals starting 12.14

grab a meal fit for Festivus (or any day tbh) daily in our App pic.twitter.com/bDvsX5Bmyh — McDonald's (@McDonalds) December 10, 2020

Other movies making an appearance include “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”, “Gremlins” and “Die Hard.”

All mobile offers require a $1 minimum purchase in the app.

This comes after McDonald’s launched celebrity meals from both Houston rapper Travis Scott and Colombian superstar J. Balvin last September and October.

These are the exclusive offers McDonald’s will serve starting Monday:

Dec. 14: “The Griswolds” Free Double Cheeseburger

Dec. 15: “The Abominable Snow Monster” - Free Big Mac

Dec. 16: “The Grinch” - Free Egg McMuffin

Dec. 17: “John McClane (Die Hard)” - Free McDouble

Dec. 18: “Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer” - Free medium fries

Dec. 19: “Gizmo (The Gremlins)” - Free six-piece Chicken McNuggets

Dec. 20: “Buddy The Elf (Elf)” - Free Hotcakes

Dec. 21: “Scrooge” - Free any size hot or iced coffee

Dec. 22: “Frosty the Snowman” - Free any size McFlurry

Dec. 23: “Frank Costanza (Seinfeld)” - Free Bakery Item

Dec. 24: Santa Claus - Free 2 pack or 3 pack Chocolate Chip Cookies