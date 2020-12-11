73ºF

Inside McDonald’s 11 days of holiday mobile app deals: What you can get for free

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

FILE - This June 25, 2019, photo shows the sign outside a McDonald's restaurant in Pittsburgh. The McRib, the fast food sandwich that went viral before viral was a thing, is back. For the first time in eight years, McDonald's announced Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, that it was bringing its barbeque slathered sandwich with the cult following back nationwide starting Dec. 2, and of course, for a limited time. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
HOUSTON – What a better way to spread Christmas cheer with McDonald’s bringing special holiday freebies.

The fast food chain announced in a press release starting Dec. 14 through Dec. 24, Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph, Buddy the Elf and many other special characters will make a popping appearance in one of the 10 offers exclusively available through the McDonalds app.

Other movies making an appearance include “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”, “Gremlins” and “Die Hard.”

All mobile offers require a $1 minimum purchase in the app.

This comes after McDonald’s launched celebrity meals from both Houston rapper Travis Scott and Colombian superstar J. Balvin last September and October.

These are the exclusive offers McDonald’s will serve starting Monday:

Dec. 14: “The Griswolds” Free Double Cheeseburger

Dec. 15: “The Abominable Snow Monster” - Free Big Mac

Dec. 16: “The Grinch” - Free Egg McMuffin

Dec. 17: “John McClane (Die Hard)” - Free McDouble

Dec. 18: “Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer” - Free medium fries

Dec. 19: “Gizmo (The Gremlins)” - Free six-piece Chicken McNuggets

Dec. 20: “Buddy The Elf (Elf)” - Free Hotcakes

Dec. 21: “Scrooge” - Free any size hot or iced coffee

Dec. 22: “Frosty the Snowman” - Free any size McFlurry

Dec. 23: “Frank Costanza (Seinfeld)” - Free Bakery Item

Dec. 24: Santa Claus - Free 2 pack or 3 pack Chocolate Chip Cookies

Full Menu of McDonald's mobile app deals from Dec.14 through Dec. 24 (McDonald's)

