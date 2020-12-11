Inside McDonald’s 11 days of holiday mobile app deals: What you can get for free

HOUSTON – What a better way to spread Christmas cheer with McDonald’s bringing special holiday freebies.
The fast food chain announced in a press release starting Dec. 14 through Dec. 24, Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph, Buddy the Elf and many other special characters will make a popping appearance in one of the 10 offers exclusively available through the McDonalds app.
11 different Holiday deals starting 12.14— McDonald's (@McDonalds) December 10, 2020
grab a meal fit for Festivus (or any day tbh) daily in our App pic.twitter.com/bDvsX5Bmyh
Other movies making an appearance include “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”, “Gremlins” and “Die Hard.”
All mobile offers require a $1 minimum purchase in the app.
This comes after McDonald’s launched celebrity meals from both Houston rapper Travis Scott and Colombian superstar J. Balvin last September and October.
These are the exclusive offers McDonald’s will serve starting Monday:
Dec. 14: “The Griswolds” Free Double Cheeseburger
Dec. 15: “The Abominable Snow Monster” - Free Big Mac
Dec. 16: “The Grinch” - Free Egg McMuffin
Dec. 17: “John McClane (Die Hard)” - Free McDouble
Dec. 18: “Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer” - Free medium fries
Dec. 19: “Gizmo (The Gremlins)” - Free six-piece Chicken McNuggets
Dec. 20: “Buddy The Elf (Elf)” - Free Hotcakes
Dec. 21: “Scrooge” - Free any size hot or iced coffee
Dec. 22: “Frosty the Snowman” - Free any size McFlurry
Dec. 23: “Frank Costanza (Seinfeld)” - Free Bakery Item
Dec. 24: Santa Claus - Free 2 pack or 3 pack Chocolate Chip Cookies