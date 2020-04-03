Meet our KPRC 2 Art Assignment ‘Artists of the Week’

HOUSTON – On Monday and Tuesday, parents had the opportunity to upload their child’s best artwork from our daily KPRC 2 Art Assignments. Parents submitted one piece of artwork into each category. The categories included Most Creative, Most Uplifting, Most Colorful and Most Realistic.

On Wednesday and Thursday, parents, friends and family members had the chance to see all of the submissions and pick their favorite piece for each category. Here are our four “Artist of the Week.”

KPRC 2 Art Assignment 'Artist of the Week' (KPRC)

Tune in on Monday to submit your child’s best artwork here for a chance to be featured as our “KPRC 2 KIDS Artist of the Week.” You can see all of this week’s art submissions below.

