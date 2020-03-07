The Heights gets a new chicken shop: Chick'nCone

A new chicken shop and fast food spot, offering waffles and more, has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 1919 N. Shepherd Drive in the Heights, the new addition is called Chick'nCone.

Chick'nCone has nine U.S. locations, with two outposts in Dubai. According to the business's Facebook page, Chick'nCone is "changing the game with the tastiest fried chicken inside a freshly made hand-rolled waffle cone! This is an insta-worth experience you'll want to share with your friends!"

On the menu, look for fork-free chicken & waffles with sweet, mild and spicy sauce options, such as cinna-maple (classic maple syrup) and peri peri (South African chili). The eatery also offers Cajun fries. (Explore the entire menu here.)

The fresh addition is still finding its way thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Tracy M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 4, wrote, "Really delicious cones and love the variety of sauces for the chicken but extremely slow service. I've been here twice and it's taken no less than 25-40 minutes each time for an order of two cones."

And Taylor A. wrote, "Love this concept and the food so, so much! We didn't even take pictures because we were so excited to dig in!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Chick'nCone is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday.

