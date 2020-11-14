Houston rapper Megan thee Stallion set to release debut album, ‘Good News’

HOUSTON – After a headline-making, chart-topping year, Megan thee Stallion is delivering more good news.

The Houston rapper announced Thursday that her debut album, “Good News,” drops on Nov. 20.

“Hotties, I first want to say thank you for riding with me, growing with me, and staying down with me since my first mixtape Rich Ratchet!” Megan the Stallion wrote on Instagram.

The rapper, whose’s real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, announced the highly anticipated project wearing a newspaper-printed, skintight catsuit with a matching cowboy hat.

2020 has been a rollercoaster ride for Pete. She hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 twice for “Savage" featuring Houston’s own Beyoncé and “WAP” with rapper Cardi B.

She also released two singles, “Girls in the Hood” and “Don’t Stop,” which may be included in the album. But, the official tracklist has not been released.

The lows of 2020 came from disputes with men. Pete is fighting a legal battle with her Houston-based record label 1500 Entertainment, and she accused rapper Tory Lanez of shooting her in the feet in Hollywood Hills, California.

Lanez was charged in connection to the shooting but has denied the allegations.

Over the past year, Pete has been vocal about protecting Black women. She called out Kentucky AG’s Daniel Cameron for his handling of the Breonna Taylor case and wrote a powerful New York Times op-ed about violence against Black women.

“The issue is even more intense for Black women, who struggle against stereotypes and are seen as angry or threatening when we try to stand up for ourselves and our sisters. There’s not much room for passionate advocacy if you are a Black woman,” she wrote.

Pete is also set to announce the “Don’t Stop” scholarship winners on November 17. She is giving away two $10,000 scholarships to women of color.

You can preorder “Good News” on all streaming platforms.