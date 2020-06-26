WATCH: ‘The Making of a Habitat Home’

KPRC 2 proudly partnered with Houston Habitat for Humanity in 2020 marking the seventh consecutive year we’ve helped build a home for a deserving local family. This year’s home belongs to Adriane Marks, a mother of two who lost nearly everything during Hurricane Harvey.

Houston Habitat home KPRC 2 helped build for local family this year dedicated

Thanks to our presenting sponsor UT Physicians and our other incredible partners, a pile of lumber was transformed into the Marks family’s new house in just a matter of months. KPRC 2 thanks Carpet Giant, Frontier Utilities, ABC Home and Commercial Services, Shipley Do-Nuts, Pappas Restaurants, Veritex Community Bank, and Village Plumbing and Air for being part of this year’s build.

About Houston Habitat for Humanity

Houston Habitat for Humanity homes are not handouts. The houses are earned and paid for by the eventual homeowner. Applicants must meet strict requirements and invest 250 hours into building and volunteering for the organization. Once the home is complete, they pay a low-interest mortgage.

To learn more about eligibility and requirements, Houston Habitat has an event schedule online that includes upcoming information sessions.

To help the organization’s mission to provide safe and affordable housing for more local families, you can also find information on volunteering and donating online.

Another way to support Houston Habitat for Humanity is donating furniture and construction supplies to a Habitat ReStore location. The stores are also a great place to shop for things you may need for your next home improvement project