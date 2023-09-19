Hot but the humidity remains low today

Tuesday’s Forecast:

After a delightfully pleasant morning, our winds shift this afternoon. Southeasterly winds will increase the humidity tomorrow making it feel like 100° in the afternoon. So, enjoy today, temps climb to the mid-90s but it will feel dry. Our next chance of rain is Thursday.

Temps climb to the mid-90s with low humidity

Ragweed and mold are high

Tracking the Tropics:

The Gulf of Mexico is storm free, but there are a few areas we are watching in the Atlantic. Nigel is a category 1 hurricane. It will move north through the Atlantic - not making a direct hit on the U.S. or Canada. There is another area to watch in the Atlantic which has a 70% chance to become Ophelia in the next few days.

Nigel and soon to be Ophilia

The area off the SE coast currently has a low chance for tropical development. The incredibly warm Atlantic waters could bring a rapid development. It will impact the Georgia/Carolina coast lines this weekend with heavy rain. We’ll let you know if it strengthens.

30% chance of development before it makes land this weekend

The Euro is more disorganized

10-Day Forecast:

Rain chances this week are small but we may get a passing sea breeze shower or storm Thursday. We’re watching a front that will bring rain Monday. It will not lower temperatures, but it will drop the humidity for early next week.