Hot but the humidity remains low today

A steamy feel returns tomorrow

Anthony Yanez, Meteorologist

Mid-90s but with humidity climbing (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tuesday’s Forecast:

After a delightfully pleasant morning, our winds shift this afternoon. Southeasterly winds will increase the humidity tomorrow making it feel like 100° in the afternoon. So, enjoy today, temps climb to the mid-90s but it will feel dry. Our next chance of rain is Thursday.

Temps climb to the mid-90s with low humidity (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)
Ragweed and mold are high (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

The Gulf of Mexico is storm free, but there are a few areas we are watching in the Atlantic. Nigel is a category 1 hurricane. It will move north through the Atlantic - not making a direct hit on the U.S. or Canada. There is another area to watch in the Atlantic which has a 70% chance to become Ophelia in the next few days.

Nigel and soon to be Ophilia (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The area off the SE coast currently has a low chance for tropical development. The incredibly warm Atlantic waters could bring a rapid development. It will impact the Georgia/Carolina coast lines this weekend with heavy rain. We’ll let you know if it strengthens.

30% chance of development before it makes land this weekend (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)
The Euro is more disorganized (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day Forecast:

Rain chances this week are small but we may get a passing sea breeze shower or storm Thursday. We’re watching a front that will bring rain Monday. It will not lower temperatures, but it will drop the humidity for early next week.

What to expect through Thursday of next week (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

