Warm up this weekend!

Today’s Forecast:

Once again we’re tracking a shower and storm chance this afternoon, but it won’t be as widespread as yesterday. A good downpour or two is certainly possible so planning for extra drive time is a great idea. The best chance for storms is 11am to 5pm. Temperatures will top out in the mid-90s.

10-Day Forecast:

The weekend rain chances will decrease, and temperatures will start to climb. A heat advisory will be possible by the time we get to Sunday. A few rogue showers are possible Saturday to Monday. Next week is hot and dry all the way through.

Tracking the Tropics:

No tropical systems are in the Atlantic basin, and none are expected to form in the next seven days.