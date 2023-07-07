Warm up this weekend!

Watch extended weather coverage on KPRC 2+
Today’s Forecast:
Once again we’re tracking a shower and storm chance this afternoon, but it won’t be as widespread as yesterday. A good downpour or two is certainly possible so planning for extra drive time is a great idea. The best chance for storms is 11am to 5pm. Temperatures will top out in the mid-90s.
10-Day Forecast:
The weekend rain chances will decrease, and temperatures will start to climb. A heat advisory will be possible by the time we get to Sunday. A few rogue showers are possible Saturday to Monday. Next week is hot and dry all the way through.
Tracking the Tropics:
No tropical systems are in the Atlantic basin, and none are expected to form in the next seven days. For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.