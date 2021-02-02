Snow-pocalypse: Nor’easter dumps more than a foot of snow across NYC

A man delivers food on his electric bicycle as he rides past snow-covered dining tables in midtown during a snowstorm, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

A powerful nor’easter is cranking off the coast of New England dumping enormous amounts of over the past 48 hours from Washington to Boston.

Some areas could see up to a foot or more. Central Park in New York City has already seen nearly 16 inches since Sunday night.

A foot or more of snow is expected to fall!

As of Monday evening, close to a foot of snow has fallen across greater New York City and parts of the higher elevations in the Poconos and Catskills may see up to 2 feet by Tuesday. In addition to the heavy snow, strong winds along the coast and into some of the metro areas could come roaring in around 35-45 mph, making for very difficult travel across the major and minor roadways.