National Hurricane Center to release 2020 Atlantic season forecast Thursday

HOUSTON – Meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center will release their forecast Thursday for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

The season official starts on June 1, but the first storm of the season already formed off the East Coast last week. Tropical Storm Arthur only lasted about three days before dissipating.

Other forecasts have called for an above-average season.

The NHC forecast is expected to be announced at 10 a.m. This story will be updated with details after the forecast is announced.

Here is a list of names that will be used during the 2020 Atlantic season.