Loose spool snarls traffic, closes 2 inbound lanes on Katy Freeway at Houston Avenue

HOUSTON – Two lanes were closed on the Katy Freeway at Houston Avenue after a truck lost its load Thursday afternoon, according to TxDOT Houston.

The 18-wheeler lost its load around 2:50 p.m. after it struck the Houston St. Bridge.

The two inbound lanes have been closed as crews work to clear debris.

No injuries have been reported.

Drivers should expect delays. The extent of the damage to the bridge is unknown.

No word on when repairs will be done.

This is not the first time a truck has struck the bridge.

