Spools cause major backup on Katy Freeway at Houston Avenue after truck loses load

Crews are working to remove the spools from the roadway

HOUSTON – Two spools caused a major headache for drivers during rush hour on the Katy Freeway after a truck lost its load when it struck a bridge, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident was reported on I-10 at Houston Avenue, which is the second time a truck has struck the bridge. Currently, two lanes are being blocked by the spools.

HPD released photos of the scene that shows several large spools on the ground. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible as crews work to clear the scene.