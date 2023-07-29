Lanes reopened following crash on IH-610 South Loop at Telephone Road

HOUSTON – The roadway has been reopened following a crash in the westbound lanes of IH-610 at Telephone Road.
Transtar cameras from the area showed emergency vehicles responding to the scene. Houston police said the crash involved four vehicles.
HOUSTON – The roadway has been reopened following a crash in the westbound lanes of IH-610 at Telephone Road.
Transtar cameras from the area showed emergency vehicles responding to the scene. Houston police said the crash involved four vehicles.
Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.