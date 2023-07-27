95º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

Southwest Freeway shutdown: Deadly crash involving 18-wheeler causes traffic mess near West Sam Houston Parkway

Tags: 18-Wheeler Crash, Deadly Crash, Crash, Southwest Freeway, West Sam Houston Parkway, Traffic
Southwest Freeway shutdown: Deadly crash involving 18-wheeler causes traffic mess near West Sam Houston Parkway (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – A deadly crash involving an 18-wheeler has closed all lanes of the Southwest Freeway outbound near West Sam Houston Parkway.

Officers with the Houston Police Department said it happened at around 12:15 p.m.

According to investigators, one person died in the crash.

Traffic is forced to exit at Bissonnet Street. Drivers were asked to seek alternate routes.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.