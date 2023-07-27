Southwest Freeway shutdown: Deadly crash involving 18-wheeler causes traffic mess near West Sam Houston Parkway

HOUSTON – A deadly crash involving an 18-wheeler has closed all lanes of the Southwest Freeway outbound near West Sam Houston Parkway.

Officers with the Houston Police Department said it happened at around 12:15 p.m.

Our vehicle crimes investigators are on scene of a fatal crash in the outbound lanes of 59 Southwest Fwy near the W. Sam Houston Pkwy.



Crash happened about 12:15 pm. One person is deceased.



Traffic is forced to exit at Bissonnet St. Please seek alternate routes.

According to investigators, one person died in the crash.

Traffic is forced to exit at Bissonnet Street. Drivers were asked to seek alternate routes.