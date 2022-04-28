TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes open after 2-vehicle crash shuts down all mainlanes at I-45 southbound near Bay Area Boulevard

HOUSTON – All mainlanes of Gulf Freeway headed southbound near Bay Area Boulevard are now open after a major crash involving two vehicles had shut down the highway.

I-45 Gulf Freeway (southbound) @ El Dorado, crash has all lanes temporarily blocked. Expect delays. #houtraffic



CC1 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 28, 2022

One person was transported in unknown condition, according to HPD.

You can use the map below to track the latest traffic conditions and plan your route. For more details, go to Click2Houston.com/traffic.