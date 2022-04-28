70º

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes open after 2-vehicle crash shuts down all mainlanes at I-45 southbound near Bay Area Boulevard

Tags: Local, Houston
I-45 Gulf Freeway at Bay Area Blvd (Houston Transtar)

HOUSTON – All mainlanes of Gulf Freeway headed southbound near Bay Area Boulevard are now open after a major crash involving two vehicles had shut down the highway.

One person was transported in unknown condition, according to HPD.

You can use the map below to track the latest traffic conditions and plan your route. For more details, go to Click2Houston.com/traffic.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.