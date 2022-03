HOUSTON – One person is injured following a multi-vehicle crash on I-45 North at Spring Cypress.

Authorities responded to reports of a crash involving five vehicles and an 18-wheeler, which shut down all southbound lanes of I-45, around 5:26 p.m.

Drivers in the area may want to look for an alternative route while crews work to clean up the crash.

You can use the map below to track the latest traffic conditions and plan your route. For more details, go to Click2Houston.com/traffic.