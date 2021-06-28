Chimney Rock exit closure delayed a day due to rain

The previously-scheduled closure of the southbound Chimney Rock exit on Highway 59 has been postponed a day due to rain.

The exit is expected to be closed for about six weeks, with the closure now scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29.

Crews have postponed the closure of the I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound exit to Chimney Rock due to rain. It will not be closed tonight. It will be closed on June 29 at 9pm for about six weeks. Remember to get all closures for the 610/ 69 project at https://t.co/eNVvE0I6l3. pic.twitter.com/FgWHVjRyxJ — HOU610at69 (@HOU610at69) June 28, 2021

This closure is happening as 610 connecting ramps from Highway 59 have been closed off as part of a bigger project that is expected to wrap up in 2024.

