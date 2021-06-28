Mostly Cloudy icon
Chimney Rock exit closure delayed a day due to rain

Howard Chen
, Digital Content Specialist

Chimney Rock at Southwest Freeway
Chimney Rock at Southwest Freeway (Google Maps)

The previously-scheduled closure of the southbound Chimney Rock exit on Highway 59 has been postponed a day due to rain.

The exit is expected to be closed for about six weeks, with the closure now scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29.

This closure is happening as 610 connecting ramps from Highway 59 have been closed off as part of a bigger project that is expected to wrap up in 2024.

