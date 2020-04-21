SUV ends up wedged between vehicles at Spring car lot

SPRING, Texas – An SUV ended up wedged between some vehicles at a Spring car lot Monday night after a crash.

The crash was reported about 8:30 p.m. at the NEXCAR dealership on the North Freeway Service Road at East Louetta Road.

According to authorities, the SUV went off the road and crashed into a fire hydrant before going airborne and landing at an angle between vehicles on the lot.

It took rescuers about 45 minutes to stabilize the SUV before they were able to pull the driver from the vehicle. She was not seriously injured, authorities said.

Investigators said they’re still trying to determine what caused the crash.

Four vehicles on the lot were damaged, authorities said.