Overturned cement truck closes 610 South Loop at I-45
HOUSTON – An overturned cement truck Wednesday morning has closed part of Interstate 610 South Loop at Interstate 45 Gulf Freeway.
The crash was reported about 10:40 a.m. on the westbound side of the South Loop just before I-45.
Video from a Houston Transtar camera showed traffic was being forced off I-610 in the area.
It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the crash.
Click here to check real-time traffic conditions.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.