Overturned cement truck closes 610 South Loop at I-45

HOUSTON – An overturned cement truck Wednesday morning has closed part of Interstate 610 South Loop at Interstate 45 Gulf Freeway.

The crash was reported about 10:40 a.m. on the westbound side of the South Loop just before I-45.

Video from a Houston Transtar camera showed traffic was being forced off I-610 in the area.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Click here to check real-time traffic conditions.

This is a developing story.