57ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

57ºF

Traffic

Overturned cement truck closes 610 South Loop at I-45

Tags: Traffic, I-610, I-45, Houston, Local
An overturned cement truck blocks traffic on Interstate 610 in Houston on Feb. 19, 2020.
An overturned cement truck blocks traffic on Interstate 610 in Houston on Feb. 19, 2020. (Houston Transtar)

HOUSTON – An overturned cement truck Wednesday morning has closed part of Interstate 610 South Loop at Interstate 45 Gulf Freeway.

The crash was reported about 10:40 a.m. on the westbound side of the South Loop just before I-45.

Video from a Houston Transtar camera showed traffic was being forced off I-610 in the area.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Click here to check real-time traffic conditions.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: