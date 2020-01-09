Tractor-trailer breaks in half, spills gravel on 610 East Loop

HOUSTON – A tractor-trailer broke in half Thursday morning and spilled gravel on part of the Interstate 610 East Loop.

The incident was reported at 5:47 a.m. on the southbound side of I-610 at Interstate 10 East Freeway.

Video from SKY 2 showed gravel covering several outside lanes. Emergency vehicles were blocking those lanes, forcing major backups in the area.

Officials said the cleanup will take several hours to complete.

No injuries were reported.

Real-time traffic conditions can be seen checked anytime at Click2Houston.com/traffic.