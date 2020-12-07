Alex Bregman, Reagan Howard: Take a break from your day and look back at their relationship

HOUSTON – Astros third baseman Alex Bregman and Reagan Howard have officially tied the knot. The couple got engaged in January and had high hopes for 2020.

However, when coronavirus hit, the couple dove head-first into helping the community and told KPRC 2 that they may have to delay the wedding. Despite all the setbacks, love triumphed over this abysmal year and the two were able to get married.

From when we first saw them appear on Reagan’s Instagram as a couple to their beautiful wedding photo shared on Sunday, here is a look back at Alex Bregman and Reagan Howard’s relationship.

A first look at the couple:

Reagan shared this image on July 7, 2019, and they rest is now history!

From there, she shared photos of them doing everything from on the field to birthday celebrations, vacations and more.

Finally on Jan. 27, 2020, Reagan and Bregman shared photos from their winter wonderland engagement.

Following their announcement, coronavirus hit, and the couple went from wedding planning to stepping up for the community.

All the while they shared images of themselves, which (in 2020) were a breath of fresh air.

For Halloween, the couple dressed up as Famous Billies. Reagan picked Billie Eilish and Bregman picked Billy Ray Cyrus.

Finally, on Sunday, the couple each shared the image we have all been waiting for. Snapshots from their wedding.

Congratulations to the happy couple! We wish you all the best.