Sources: Texans work out Donavan Mutin, Tashawn Bower, Tyreek Maddox-Williams, Ty Summers

BYU wide receiver Dax Milne (5) is tackled by Houston linebacker Donavan Mutin during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON – The Texans worked out former University of Houston and Indianapolis Colts linebacker Donavan Mutin along with defensive end Tashawn Bower and linebackers Ty Summers and Tyreek Maddox-Williams, per league sources.

None were immediately signed to a contract.

Mutin went undrafted after starting for the Coogs and signed with the Colts.

Mutin had one fumble recovery and three tackles during the preseason.

Summers is a former Green Bay Packers seventh-round draft pick from TCU. He has also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints, recording four tackles last season.

Bower has played for the Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders, recording 23 tackles and two career sacks with four tackles for losses.

Maddox-Williams had an interception during the preseason with the Philadelphia Eagles, returning it 42 yards. He was previously with the Los Angeles Chargers. He played collegiately at Rutgers.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com