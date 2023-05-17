Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson participating in NFL’s Coach Accelerator program

HOUSTON – Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson has been selected to participate in the NFL Coach Accelerator program this weekend at the annual spring meetings in Minneapolis.

The program follows the inaugural coach and front office accelerator programs held last year.

The program is designed to increase exposure between owners, executives and diverse coaching talent to build relationships.

Former Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton is also participating in the program, which includes 40 coaches.

The Texans hired Johnson, a highly regarded former Minnesota Vikings assistant, and Texas A&M quarterback Jerrod Johnson this offseason.

“In the year since its inception, we’ve been encouraged by the positive response to the Accelerator from both club owners and participants,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “We look forward to continuing to build on an incredible program that supports diverse talent.”

A Houston native and former NFL quarterback, Johnson, 34, was the assistant quarterbacks coach for the Vikings, working closely with coach Kevin O’Connell and veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins. He interviewed for the Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator job that went to former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Johnson has a similar career arc to Moore, who retired from his quarterback days and exchanged the clipboard for a coaching whistle. Moore was a backup quarterback for the Cowboys and then became the quarterbacks coach before ascending to offensive coordinator.

Johnson is a former Indianapolis Colts offensive quality control coach who joined the Vikings last year.

A former Elite 11 quarterback coach, Johnson has also coached for the San Francisco 49ers under a Bill Walsh Minority Coaching Fellowship. He was promoted two years ago to his previous role with the Colts. He interviewed two years ago for the Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterbacks coaching position.

Johnson finished his college career with a school-record of 8,011 passing yards and 8,888 yards of total offense and also played on the Aggies basketball team. A second-team All-Big 12 selection, Johnson was the program’s all-time leader in attempts, completions, passing yards and touchdowns before Kellen Mond broke those records.

When Johnson was playing at Texas A&M for former Aggies coach Mike Sherman, Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor was a graduate assistant.

Although Johnson went undrafted, he played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Hartford Colonials, and Sacramento Mountain Lions.

A Humble High School graduate, Johnson is a former assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at St. Thomas High School in Houston.

He played in the East-West Shrine Bowl in 2011 and coached at the East-West Shrine Bowl this year.

