Michael Strahan, former Astros slugger Jose Cruz among several others inducted in Texas Sports Hall of Fame

WACO, Texas – Houston native and “Good Morning America” co-host Michael Strahan was inducted, among several others, into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame Sunday in Waco.

Strahan played college football at Texas Southern University and now holds the school record for quarterback sacks and was selected All-America first-team to the NFL Draft, according to the organization.

He went on to pursue a 15-year career in the NFL as a defensive end for the New York Giants, where he won a ring in the Super Bowl XLII in 2008, and became a four-time First Team All-Pro, player, two-time NFL sack leader among several achievements.

Strahan was also inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014. His No. 92 Giants jersey was retired in 2021.

During his acceptance speech, Strahan said, “I’m not foolish enough to believe that without having the football career that I had, that I would have the life that I have now. Sports has been the most valuable thing outside of family that I’ve had, and I’m so grateful for the great sport of football.”

Meanwhile, Jose Cruz, a two-time all-star slugger, played 19 seasons with MLB, including 13 with the Astros. He finished third in the National League MVP voting after leading the team to their first-ever division title and postseason appearance.

Cruz went on to become the Astros first-base coach. The team eventually retired his No. 25 jersey in 1992.

Robert Brazile, Scott Drew, Carlette Guidry-Falkquay, Priest Holmes, Adrian Peterson and Cynthia Potter were among the other 2023 inductees.

