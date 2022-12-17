Stephen Curry expresses relief shoulder won't need surgery

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots over Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

PHILADELPHIA – Stephen Curry expressed relief that his left shoulder injury would not require surgery when he met with reporters during the Golden State Warriors' shootaround Friday.

“Knowing that it wasn’t going to need surgery or anything like that was great news,” Curry said at Wells Fargo Center. “Now, you just have to trust the process — no pun intended from where we are. We're just trying to figure out how to get pain-free quickly, get your strength back and then work your way back into it appropriately.”

After injuring his shoulder on a defensive play Wednesday night in a loss at Indiana, Curry underwent an MRI on Thursday and was diagnosed with a left shoulder subluxation that would not require surgery. Golden State has not officially confirmed a timeline on Curry’s potential return.

“It was what we were looking for and it really is the best-case scenario,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “So now, we try to tread water and try to keep it together until he gets back.”

Also Friday night at Philadelphia. Draymond Green was out with a right quadriceps contusion.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports