18-year-old Houston area teen makes name for himself by interviewing top athletes

HOUSTON – A local teenager, 18-year-old Manaav Gupta, has landed interviews with top athletes and broadcasters across the world, including Ernie Johnson, JJ Watt, Brandin Cooks and Jose Altuve.

“From me, it was a very special moment. I think I learned a lot talking to him,” Altuve said.

Gupta started out with a blog, but eventually expanded towards making content for his YouTube channel.

“He talks about sports, he breathes sports, he sleeps sports. It’s all sports.” Manaav’s mother said.

“It’s pretty much 24/7. I just love it,″ Gupta said.

While Manaav continues to chase his dream of being one of the top broadcasters off-camera, he also continues to fight Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. He was diagnosed with DMD at the age of 7, which causes his muscles to get weaker over time.

“There are no words to describe that, it felt like our world was completely collapsed. I wasn’t going to let it stop me in any way.” Gupta said.

Gupta has become a huge advocate in the fight against Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and has teamed up with Muscular Dystrophy Association. He was honored early last month at their Tribute Awards in Houston for his contributions.

With the help of MDA, Gupta was able to add another name to his interview list, NFL running back and MDA spokesperson, Nyheim Hines.

Gupta graduated high school in the spring and will continue his education at the University of Houston. He has aspirations of becoming a play-by-play announcer in the future.