Matt Bullard, Chris Wallace join Rockets basketball operations department

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets announced two additions to their basketball operations department.

Matt Bullard played nine of his 11 seasons as a Rocket. Rockets fans best remember Bullard as a member of Houston’s first championship team in 1993-94, as well as his presence during Rockets games in the broadcast booth. Bullard spent the past 16 seasons with the Rockets television broadcast as an analyst and color commentator. In addition to his duties with basketball operations, Bullard will also be involved in the organization’s community and grassroots basketball initiatives.

Wallace has spent the past 14 years in Memphis, having served as the Grizzlies’ general manager before transitioning to senior advisor to player personnel. He helped construct a Grizzlies team which made seven straight playoff appearances from 2011-2017, including a trip to the Western Conference Finals in 2013. Prior to joining Memphis, Wallace spent 10 seasons as general manager of the Boston Celtics from 1997-2007.

Ad

“We’re always looking for ways to grow as an organization and Chris Wallace and Matt Bullard both have a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will aid in our decision making processes,” Rockets GM Rafael Stone said. “Chris has decades of experience in scouting and evaluating players while Matt’s insights as a former player and as a broadcaster lends another unique voice to our internal discussions.”