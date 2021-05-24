La Russa gets a look at the Cardinals from the other side

FILE - St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols, with his son A.J. Alberto Jr. on his shoulders, holds onto the World Series trophy with Cardinals manager Tony La Russa, right and General Manager Walt Jocketty, second right, after winning Game 5 of the World Series against the Detroit Tigers in St. Louis, in this Friday, Oct. 27, 2006, file photo. Pujols has been designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels, abruptly ending the 41-year-old superstar slugger's decade with his second major league team. The Angels announced the move Thursday, May 6, 2021, a day after Pujols wasn't in their lineup for their fourth consecutive loss. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

CHICAGO – The birds-on-the-bat uniforms, the players in the other dugout, the opposing manager, it all looked familiar to Tony La Russa.

Too familiar.

The 76-year-old Hall of Fame manager of the Chicago White Sox found himself in a strange spot Monday night: Leading his club against the team he guided to a pair of World Series titles during a long, prosperous portion of his career, the St. Louis Cardinals.

“It’s definitely a different series,” La Russa said Monday night before the teams started a three-game set. “It’s uncomfortable, it’s distracting and you just try to tune it out, but I know it’s a different series."

“I used to say this about managing against Jim Leyland: When you’re friends, you don’t want your friends to have a bad day. That’s why you’re glad when the three games are over," he said.

La Russa was with the Cardinals from 1996-2011, reaching the playoffs nine times. He left as the club’s all-time leader in games and wins.

Current Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, infielder Matt Carpenter and pitcher Adam Wainwright were members of the last St. Louis team that played for La Russa.

La Russa is not just facing a handful of players he once guided to the game’s greatest heights. He’s also going against a man who became a friend while rising in the ranks of the organization.