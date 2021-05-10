Davis takes charge in Lakers' emphatic 123-110 win over Suns

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, right, reaches for a rebound over Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LOS ANGELES – Anthony Davis is playing like his superstar self again. At the same time, he's reminding everyone just how dangerous the Los Angeles Lakers can be.

Davis had 42 points and 12 rebounds and the Lakers never trailed in a 123-110 win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night.

“I feel good, man,” Davis said. “I’m getting my legs back, I’m getting my rhythm back. Getting my steps back on both ends of the floor, so feeling good. I’m getting better each game, getting my wind back each game. We’re headed in the right direction.”

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso each had 17 points and the short-handed Lakers won for just the third time in their past 11 games.

Playing without LeBron James, who missed his fourth straight game for Los Angeles because of a sprained right ankle, and Kyle Kuzma, held out because of tightness in his back, an energized Davis led the way for the defending NBA champions as they try to avoid the play-in tournament.

Davis set the tone with his one-handed alley-oop from Andre Drummond setting the tone as Los Angeles scored the first seven points. The Lakers led 30-19 after the first quarter, which left Suns coach Monty Williams worried about a recent trend of not being ready at the tip.

“Tonight they got into us," Williams said. “We didn’t have great spacing, the ball didn’t move particularly well in the first quarter. But the reality is this is two games in a row where teams have come out with playoff intensity and we haven’t started games well.”

Cameron Payne had 24 points for the Suns, who have lost two of three following a five-game winning streak. Devin Booker added 21 points and Mikal Bridges 15.

