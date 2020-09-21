What to watch in Houston sports this week

HOUSTON – Hello from the Xfinity sports desk!

It has been quite a week in Houston sports. It may be only Monday, but the Texans' loss on Sunday was tough to watch.

Here’s what to watch as we head into another week.

ASTROS

The news broke Saturday. Justin Verlander officially needs Tommy John surgery. Obviously he’s out for the rest of this season and most likely 2021. The pitching staff was already not in the best shape, and although many didn’t expect JV to return, this is gutting for the organization. Have we seen the last of Verlander pitching in an Astros uniform? Oh yeah, and the Astros still have to prepare for playoffs.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Nothing compares to high school football in Texas. We’ve had some games in the past month, but 5A and 6A return this week. How about the reigning 6A State Champs, the North Shore Mustangs, taking on Shadow Creek? Shadow Creek won the 5A State Championship and are ready for a challenging new schedule. KPRC 2 will be out and about covering this strange season!

TEXANS

0-2 is never an ideal start to a season. Even though the first two opponents were the Chiefs and Ravens, the pressure is on the team to get the win against a good Pittsburgh team on the road. A fun storyline? JJ Watt will face both of his brothers. Sibling rivalry!