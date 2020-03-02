What’s ahead this week for Houston sports

From the Xfinity Sports Desk and KPRC 2 Sports, here’s what is happening this week in the Houston sports scene.

Rockets

This will be busy for the red hot Houston Rockets who enter Monday just a game back of Denver in the West standings and only two games behind the L.A. Clippers who hold down the No. 2 slot in the West. The small-ball lineup is working out well so far especially after they upset the Boston Celtics Saturday night. The Rockets are in the Big Apple on Monday night against a Knicks team they should blow out. Houston then returns home to the Toyota Center on Thursday to host the Clippers before a quick road trip to Charlotte on Saturday afternoon before hosting Orlando on Sunday at the Toyota Center. Entering Monday, the Rockets have only 23 games left in the regular season.

UH Cougars

Don’t look now, but March Madness arrives in three short weeks and the UH Cougars expect to earn a nice seeding when it tips off. Kelvin Sampson’s young team led by the freshman tandem of Caleb Mills and Marcus Sasser are now 21-7 overall and 12-4 in the AAC after downing Cincinnati Sunday at the Fertitta Center. The win keeps UH atop the AAC tied with Tulsa with just two games remaining. The Cougars visit UConn on Thursday then return home Sunday to host Memphis to close out the regular season. The AAC tournament begins a week later in Fort Worth. Most NCAA tournament insiders have the Cougars as a No. 7 or No. 8 seed in the big tournament.

Roughnecks

Is this team fun to watch or what? The Roughnecks won again on Sunday traveling up to Arlington to beat the Dallas Renegades 27-20 thanks to another big day from quarterback P.J. Walker. They also intercepted Dallas QB Landry Jones three times in the victory. The Roughnecks are the XFL’s only undefeated team and will return home Saturday at 1 p.m. when they host the Seattle Dragons at TDECU Stadium.

High school basketball playoffs

We have hit the final stretch of the high school season. The UIL Girls state tournament tips in San Antonio with Cy-Creek representing the Houston area in Class 6A. Head Coach Jennifer Alexander’s club is a perfect 40-0 this season and will take on 22-12 McKinney in the 6A Semi-final round Friday at 7 p.m. If they win, Cy Creek will face the winner of Duncanville and Converse Judson in the 6A championship game Saturday at 7 p.m. Meanwhile the boys are a week behind the girls and will hit the court this week on their journey to the regional tournaments this weekend. The No. 1 team in Class 4A is Yates and the Lions resume their playoff run Monday night in Alvin against LaMarque. There is a lot of talent across the board in all classifications in the Greater Houston area so the boys run to San Antonio will be fun to watch.

That’s a look at the major events happening in the Houston area. Meanwhile, it’s all business for the Astros out in West Palm Beach as Spring training games continue. By next week, you will start to see more of the regulars in the everyday spring lineups as they lock in on preparing for the regular season.

Have a great week!