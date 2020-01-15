Manager Alex Cora part ways with Boston Red Sox amid MLB investigation into sign stealing

BOSTON – Alex Cora, manager of the Boston Red Sox, has parted ways with the team amid MLB investigation into the 2017 sign-stealing scheme.

The move came one day after baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred implicated him in the sport’s sign-stealing scandal.

The Rex Sox released the following statement on Twitter:

Cora, who was also the Astros former bench coach, was deeply involved in the Astros 2017 sign-stealing scheme and is accused of setting the whole thing up, according to MLB. Commissioner Rob Manfred hinted that Cora’s punishment for the scheme will be more severe.

How did he play a part in the scheme?

Manfred said Cora developed the sign-stealing system used by the Astros. The Red Sox are under investigation for sign stealing in Cora’s first season as manager in 2018 when the Red Sox won the World Series.

Astros manager AJ Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow were fired on Monday, an hour after Manfred suspended them for the 2020 season for their role in the cheating scheme.