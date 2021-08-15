Searching for your next furry family member? Find a cuddly companion in Garnet, a 3-year-old Shepherd mix

Searching for a snuggle buddy? Find yourself a cuddly companion in Garnet, an affectionate three-year-old Shepherd mix up for adoption at the Houston Humane Society.

Garnet’s past is a little murky -- Rescuers found her in an abandoned house. Despite her bad luck, she’s a sweetheart, rescuers said. Now, she’s searching for her forever family. Garnet walks well on a leash, loves cats and has a calm demeanor.

Garnet is heartworm positive.

Meet Garnet at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in Houston, Texas. The humane society is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’ve already gone gaga for Garnet and want to welcome her into your pack asap, you can jump start the adoption process by filling out this form and bringing it with you to the humane society. For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

Ad

View more animals in need of a home here.