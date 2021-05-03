Idaho intern faced 'overwhelming' hassle after rape report

Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, right, a Republican from Lewiston, watches as members of the House ethics committee discuss whether he acted in a way that was "unbecoming" to his position in connection with rape allegations brought against him by a 19-year-old intern, during a hearing in Boise, Idaho, on Thursday, April 29, 2021. The committee unanimously agreed on Thursday that von Ehlinger should be formally censured and suspended from his office, and that a new lawmaker should be appointed to serve in his place. The full House could vote on the matter as soon as Friday. (AP Photo/Rebecca Boone)

BOISE, Idaho – The moment a 19-year-old intern reported that she was raped by an Idaho lawmaker became public, the harassment began.

One state representative sought a copy of her police report, and made inquiries into how the young woman could be herself referred from criminal charges for reporting the alleged rape. Another shared links to a far-right blog post that included the intern’s name, photo and personal details about her life with thousands of people in a newsletter and on social media. Members of a far-right, anti-government activist group tried to follow and harass the young woman after she was called to testify in a legislative public ethics hearing.

“I can take criticism. I can take people laying out their opinion on me,” the intern told The Associated Press in a phone interview Sunday evening. “But this, it’s just overwhelming.”

The Associated Press doesn’t name people who report sexual assault unless they agree to be publicly named. The intern in this case asked to use the name “Jane Doe,” which is the name she testified under during a legislative ethics committee hearing last week.

The investigation into then-Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, a Republican from Lewiston, underscores why many alleged sex crimes go unreported. While the #MeToo movement made it clear that sexual harassment and assault remains a widespread problem, survivors can face stigma and disbelief when they come forward. Today about three out of every four sexual assaults go unreported, according to the Rape and Incest National Network, and data from the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics shows that as many as one-fifth of sexual violence survivors who chose not to report their crimes to police cited the fear of retaliation as a primary reason.

The probe began in March after the intern reported he raped her in his apartment after they went to a Boise restaurant. Von Ehlinger has denied all wrongdoing and maintains they had consensual sex. The Boise Police Department is investigating.

A legislative ethics committee voted unanimously last week that he engaged in “conduct unbecoming” a lawmaker. Von Ehlinger resigned before the full House could vote on whether to remove him from office.

Still, the harassment faced by Doe has not stopped. Members of the far-right are still attacking, some calling her disparaging names and posting her photo.

