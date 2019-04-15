Who was Donna Prudhomme?

Janet Doe, the last of the four women found dead in the Texas Killing Fields, was identified Monday as Donna Prudhomme.

She was born on April 23, 1957, in Port Arthur, Texas.

Authorities on Monday revealed the identities of Prudhomme and Audrey Lee Cook whose bodies were found decades ago as part of the investigation.

League City police said Prudhomme moved from the Beaumont and Port Arthur area to Austin in 1986 to get away from an abusive relationship.

When her remains were found in a field off Calder Road, police noted previously broken ribs and a previously broken orbital eye socket. Investigators said those injuries were from beatings she had received at the hand of her former partner.

She left two sons behind with the boys' grandparents around the time she left, police said.

The boys grew up wondering what had happened to their mother. One son has since died, but police said the living son was relieved to hear that she didn't abandon them, but grieved her death.

From Austin, police said Prudhomme moved to the Seabrook area in 1988. She lived in several different apartment complexes during her time in Seabrook, and was last known to have lived in Nassau Bay in 1991.

She was last seen in July 1991.

Police don't know if she had a job and are hoping the public may know more about her employment status.

Police believe Prudhomme frequented bars in the NASA Road 1 area of Seabrook.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts around the time of her death is asked to call the League City Police Department at 281-338-8220 or email: coldcase@leaguecity.gov.

Killing Fields refers to an area along the Interstate 45 corridor from Huntsville to Galveston, where the bodies of nearly 30 women or girls have been found since 1971.

A total of four bodies, including those of Heidi Fye and Laura Miller, were found in the Calder Road oil fields in League City.

