Authorities reveal identities of 2 'Killing Fields' victims

Authorities on Monday revealed the identities of two women whose bodies were found decades ago as part of the “Killing Fields” investigation.

League City police said DNA helped investigators identify Jane Doe, whose body was found in an oil field at the end of Calder Road in 1986 as Audrey Cook, who would have been about 32 years old at the time of her death.

Police said the same type of analysis helped investigators identify Janet Doe, whose body was found in the same area as Cook's about five years later, as Donna Prudhomme, who would have been about 34 years old at the time of her death.

Investigators released computer-generated sketches of the women in December in hopes of identifying them.

Through the DNA tests, experts predicted Prudhomme most likely had fair skin, hazel eyes, brown hair and few or no freckles and likely has a family origin of Louisiana. In addition, a depiction of what the woman may have looked like at age 25 was sketched. Coroners estimated that the woman was 24 to 34 years old, between 5 feet and 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighed 100 to 130 pounds. They also predicted the woman had died six weeks to several months prior to her body being found.

In the Cook case, using the same DNA phenotyping, experts were able to predict the woman likely had very fair skin, blue or green eyes, blonde or brown hair, few or no freckles and likely had a family origin of Tennessee. Coroners estimate the woman was 22 to 30 years old, 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall and that she died six weeks to six months prior to her body being found.

Police said Cook was born in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1955, and lived in the Houston and Channelview areas between 1985 and 1986. The last contact she had with her family was in December 1985, police said. Cook is believed to have sold and used cocaine, police said.

Prudhomme was born in Port Arthur, Texas, in 1957, and moved to the Seabrook area in 1988 and in the Nassau Bay area in 1991. She was last heard from in July 1991, police said. Prudhomme moved to the area in an effort to escape an abusive relationship, police said.

"Killing Fields" refers to an area along the Interstate 45 corridor from Huntsville to Galveston, where the bodies of nearly 30 women or girls have been found since 1971. A total of four bodies were found in the Calder Road oil fields in League City. Cook and Prudhomme are the only victims that have yet to be identified in the Calder Road cases.

Investigators said that they have been working to develop background information about Cook and Prudhomme, and will use that information to hopefully locate the person responsible for their deaths.

Anyone with information about either Cook or Prudhomme is asked to call the LCPD Cold Case line at 281-338-8220.

