Who was Audrey Lee Cook?

Jane Doe in the Texas Killing Fields was identified Monday as Audrey Lee Cook.

Cook was born on Nov. 25, 1955, in Memphis, Tennessee.

Authorities on Monday revealed the identities of Cook and Donna Prudhomme whose bodies were found decades ago as part of the investigation.

[SCROLL BELOW TO VIEW AN INTERACTIVE TIMELINE]

Cook's remains were found along with those of Laura Miller on Feb. 2, 1986, by two children who were riding bikes in a field off Calder Road.

Tim Miller, Laura's father, founded Texas EquuSearch in 2000 in the wake of her disappearance and death.

Cook's last contact with her family was in December 1985 via mail. Investigators said she communicated with her family regularly and family members would sometimes send her money via wire transfer.

RELATED: Who was Donna Prudhomme?

After a while, her letters and phone calls became less frequent. Investigators said though her family was concerned, it was a different time period back then. It was an era when there wasn't as much constant communication, police said.

Not long after her disappearance, Cook's parents died.

PHOTOS: 'Killing Fields' victims identified

Her uncle, who was affiliated with law enforcement in another state, attempted to come look for her in Houston after a family member became ill, but was unsuccessful.

Cook's family believed she had just moved on with her life and lost contact.

The uncle was able to bridge gaps of information, police said. He told police that Cook lived in the Houston and Channelview area from 1976 to 1985. He told police that she worked as a mechanic at a golf cart company, but didn't know the name of the company.

TIMELINE: The Texas Killing Fields murders

Cook worked for Harrison Equipment Company in 1980, worked for Balloon Affair in 1981, and worked as a mechanic for National Rent-a-Car during unknown dates.

Anyone who may know that bit of information is asked to call police.

Police said Cook sold and used cocaine, but didn't know if that lifestyle played a role in her death. Officials are hoping anyone who may have interacted with her at that level will come forward with information.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts around the times of her death is asked to call the League City Police Department at 281-338-8220 or email: coldcase@leaguecity.gov.

"Killing Fields" refers to an area along the Interstate 45 corridor from Huntsville to Galveston, where the bodies of nearly 30 women or girls have been found since 1971.

A total of four bodies, including those of Heidi Fye and Miller, were found in the Calder Road oil fields in League City.

Check out a timeline of the Killing Fields cases below:

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.