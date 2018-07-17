Who is Jose Gilberto Rodriguez?

HOUSTON - Jose Gilberto Rodriguez, the man accused in a series of deadly crimes over the last several days, was in violation of his parole and has a long criminal history.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said Rodriguez is a registered sex offender and is considered a "serial killer."

Rodriguez was captured Tuesday morning in connection with three homicides, including two at local mattress stores, aggravated robbery and a home invasion.

No charges have been filed, but officials said the murder charges will come soon.

READ: Timeline of the crimes

Here's a look at what we know about Rodriguez:

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Rodriguez had multiple convictions (see below) in Harris County and served concurrent sentences through 2014, at which time a 10-year sentence from an Anderson County conviction began. That sentence was scheduled to end in 2023.

However, Rodriguez, 46, was released on parole in September 2017. TDCJ said in a press release, "by law the offender had to be released when his actual and good time equaled his total sentence."

Prior to his release, TDCJ said Rodriguez completed a sex offender treatment program.

He was sent to a halfway house in Dallas County in late September 2017.

In December 2017, Rodriguez was relocated to a Houston halfway house in the 2400 block of Pannell Street near downtown.

RELATED: Where are all the halfway houses in Houston?

He was registered as a sex offender after his release and was transferred to a home plan in March 2018.

Rodriguez also submitted to a polygraph test and reported to his parole officer as required, according to TDCJ.

Authorities said a warrant was issued for Rodriguez after he cut off his ankle monitor on July 5 before the string of crimes began. On July 8, the ankle monitor's battery died and stopped transmitting, according to TDCJ.

Rodriguez's criminal history includes:

Convicted of unauthorized use of a vehicle/joyriding in Baytown in 1989. He pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor.

Convicted of auto theft in 1989 in Montgomery County. He was given six years' probation and paid a fine.

Convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in 1990 in Harris County. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Convicted of theft in 1990 in Harris County. Sentenced to six years in prison.

Convicted of burglary of a habitation in 1990 in Harris County. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 25 years in prison

Convicted of auto theft. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in prison

Convicted of criminal trespass in 1990 in Montgomery County. He pleaded guilty and was credited for time served.

Convicted of deadly weapon in penal institution (while in TDCJ custody at the Coffield Unit) in 1992 in Anderson County.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.