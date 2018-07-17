Who is Jose Gilberto Rodriguez?

HOUSTON - Jose Gilberto Rodriguez, the man accused in a series of deadly crimes over the last several days, was in violation of his parole and has a long criminal history.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office said Rodriguez is a registered sex offender and is considered a "serial killer."
Rodriguez was captured Tuesday morning in connection with three homicides, including two at local mattress stores, aggravated robbery and a home invasion.
No charges have been filed, but officials said the murder charges will come soon.
Here's a look at what we know about Rodriguez:
According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Rodriguez had multiple convictions (see below) in Harris County and served concurrent sentences through 2014, at which time a 10-year sentence from an Anderson County conviction began. That sentence was scheduled to end in 2023.
However, Rodriguez, 46, was released on parole in September 2017. TDCJ said in a press release, "by law the offender had to be released when his actual and good time equaled his total sentence."
Prior to his release, TDCJ said Rodriguez completed a sex offender treatment program.
He was sent to a halfway house in Dallas County in late September 2017.
In December 2017, Rodriguez was relocated to a Houston halfway house in the 2400 block of Pannell Street near downtown.
He was registered as a sex offender after his release and was transferred to a home plan in March 2018.
Rodriguez also submitted to a polygraph test and reported to his parole officer as required, according to TDCJ.
Authorities said a warrant was issued for Rodriguez after he cut off his ankle monitor on July 5 before the string of crimes began. On July 8, the ankle monitor's battery died and stopped transmitting, according to TDCJ.
Rodriguez's criminal history includes:
- Convicted of unauthorized use of a vehicle/joyriding in Baytown in 1989. He pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor.
- Convicted of auto theft in 1989 in Montgomery County. He was given six years' probation and paid a fine.
- Convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in 1990 in Harris County. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
- Convicted of theft in 1990 in Harris County. Sentenced to six years in prison.
- Convicted of burglary of a habitation in 1990 in Harris County. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 25 years in prison
- Convicted of auto theft. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in prison
- Convicted of criminal trespass in 1990 in Montgomery County. He pleaded guilty and was credited for time served.
- Convicted of deadly weapon in penal institution (while in TDCJ custody at the Coffield Unit) in 1992 in Anderson County.
