Well deserved -- 'Mattress Mack' receives Astros World Series Championship ring

HOUSTON - Houston's hero, Jim ' Mattress Mack' McIngvale received his very own Astros World Series Championship ring Friday, according to his daughter's Instagram story.

McIngvale was posing and smiling in the photo while wearing his first championship ring.

He's been called Harvey's hero for his charitable donations and efforts in Hurricane Harvey relief. In November, McIngvale gave customers $10 million worth of refunds on mattress purchases because of the Astros World Series win.

He also gave 20 lucky fans and 20 first responders tickets to Game 6 of the World Series in Los Angeles. McIngvale chartered a private jet for all the Astros fans who won tickets.

