Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale donates lift chair to Air Force veteran

HOUSTON - All his life, David Espinosa has loved two things above everything else: the United States of America and the Air Force.

He has served both.

For 22 years, he worked as a security specialist in the Air Force, always fighting for our flag and ready to defend our country.

But in 2009, Espinosa had to have his left leg amputated due to a severe diabetic infection.

Ever since then, he has been sleeping every night in a special lift chair -- a chair that is falling apart and stopped working about five years ago.

“This lift chair would be beneficial to me. I don’t consider it a luxury, I consider it a necessity because it would help me maintain my freedom and independence,” he said.

For those who are not familiar, a lift chair is a motorized chair that helps lift people like Espinosa

up out of the chair and conversely helps sit them down, without forcing them to struggle and strain their legs, knees and other areas.

But Espinosa's is shot, not working at all, and finding help getting a new one has been impossible.

“I’ve tried the Veterans Administration, but they said they don’t do things like that.

I even called Wounded Warriors Foundation and they said they don’t do things like this,” Espinosa said.

So with nowhere else to turn, this brave veteran called Spencer Solves It.

And right away, we contacted Mattress Mack, Jim McIngvale, the owner of Gallery Furniture.

“First of all, we are huge believers in veterans and this particular veteran, his lift chair is bombed-out. And so we are going to give him a brand new one.

A new lift chair, it heats, it massages, it does everything,” McIngvale says.

Now the guys at Gallery Furniture are delivering a beautiful and comfortable, state-of-the-art lift chair to Espinosa absolutely free.

It’s a $2,400 Ultra Comfort America Lift Chair, complete with a pulsing massage unit, a warmer-heater, and the ability to recline to almost any position, making it a perfect bed for Espinosa.

Espinosa is stunned by the generosity.

“I was sitting in the back of my apartment alone, trying to keep from getting emotional, because it just means a lot to me not to give up my freedom and my independence,” he said, starting to break down.

“I’m grateful, so grateful to Channel 2 and to you, Mr. Spencer,” Espinosa said as he tried out his new chair.

And we at Spencer Solves It want to thank the newest member of Bill’s Brigade, Mattress Mack, for all of his kindness and caring.

God bless you, Mack, you are the man.

If you would like to contact Spencer Solves It, you can call our tip line at 713-223-TIPS, or email us at solvesit@click2houston.com.

If you would like to join Bill’s Brigade and become one of the people we depend upon to help rescue those who need our help, please contact us as well at the number provided or by email.

